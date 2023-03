Suter logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Suter took a shot that Mason Marchment tipped in midway through the second period. Over his last seven outings, Suter has shown significant improvement compared to the rest of his season -- he has a goal, four helpers and a plus-8 rating in that span. Overall, he's at 18 points, 76 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 70 hits and a minus-2 rating through 66 contests.