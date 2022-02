Suter logged an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Suter has posted an assist in each of the last two games, though he remains more of a depth scorer from the blue line this season. Through 45 contests, he has 19 points, matching his output from 56 games last year. The American has added 66 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating in a top-four role.