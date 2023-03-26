Suter scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Suter has scored two of his three goals this year over the last nine games, and he's added five assists in that span. He was the only Star to solve Thatcher Demko in Saturday's contest. Suter is up to 22 points, 82 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 74 hits and a minus-4 rating through 73 outings this season. He's done enough to help in fantasy this month, and his improved play is good news for the Stars when the postseason rolls around.