Suter produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Suter helped out on Tyler Seguin's game-tying goal with 3:20 left in the third period. With two helpers over his last three games, Suter is starting to get more involved on offense. The 38-year-old defenseman has five assists, 21 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 14 hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating through 15 contests in a top-four role. His offense figures to be limited by a lack of power-play time since Nils Lundkvist has quarterbacked the second unit this season.