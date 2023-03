Suter posted an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Suter has a goal and five assists with a plus-3 rating over his last seven contests. The veteran defenseman is up to 20 points, 78 shots on net, 92 blocked shots, 70 hits and a minus-5 rating through 69 appearances. He's done enough on offense lately to fend off the calls for a healthy scratch, though his defense remains a bit suspect.