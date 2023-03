Suter produced an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Suter's improved play continued Tuesday. He poked a puck free, which Jamie Benn corralled and eventually fed to Wyatt Johnston on the Stars' second goal. Over his last seven games, Suter has six points and a plus-4 rating. The defenseman is up to 21 points, 79 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 73 hits and a minus-4 rating through 71 outings overall.