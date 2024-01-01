Suter scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Suter went 12 games without a point over the bulk of December -- his last point was an assist in the first contest of the month. His goal Sunday was his first tally all season. The 38-year-old is at a meager seven points with 52 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 35 appearances. He still sees top-pairing minutes most of the time, but he could lose that spot to Thomas Harley if head coach Pete DeBoer shakes things up on the blue line.