Suter posted a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Suter's Stars debut was solid, and he helped out on Radek Faksa's second-period tally. While Suter slumped to 19 points in 56 games with the Wild last year, he should be able to thrive in a less prominent role in 2021-22. With Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg (lower body) handling most of the offense from the blue line while Esa Lindell plays a strong shutdown game, Suter should have plenty of support in a top-four role even if his ice time decreases from his 22:11 per game from last season.