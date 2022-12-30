Suter produced a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Suter continues to steady his offense -- he's picked up five helpers in his last eight contests. He set up the first of Tyler Seguin's two goals in Thursday's win. Suter is up to nine assists (three on the power play), 45 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 45 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 37 games. The veteran blueliner is likely done pushing for 40-point seasons, but his steady non-scoring work could earn him some interest in deeper fantasy formats.