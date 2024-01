Suter provided a pair of assists, two hits and four PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils.

Suter has managed three assists with a plus-8 rating and 22 blocked shots over 10 games in January. His ice time has dropped with Miro Heiskanen (lower body) out of the lineup, as Suter moved from the top pairing to a third-pairing role. Suter is at 10 points, 58 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 45 contests.