Suter notched an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Suter has a goal and three helpers during his modest three-game point streak. He helped out on a second-period goal from Wyatt Johnston in this contest. It's been a tough year for Suter in general, but he's been playing better of late. He's up to two goals, 17 helpers, 77 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 70 hits and a minus-3 rating through 67 outings.