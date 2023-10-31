Suter logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Suter has collected all three of his helpers this season over the last four games. The 38-year-old defenseman set up Matt Duchene's first tally as a Star in this contest. Suter's seen his role reduced a bit this season -- he's averaging 19:09 of ice time per game, but that's mostly been a product of removing him from the power-play equation. He's added 11 shots on net, nine blocked shots, four hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating over seven outings.