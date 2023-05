Suter notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Suter had the secondary helper on Evgenii Dadonov's second-period tally. All three of Suter's assists this postseason have come in the last four games. The defenseman has added a plus-4 rating, seven shots on net, 17 hits, 13 blocked shots and 12 PIM over eight playoff contests.