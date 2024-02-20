Suter scored a goal on five shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Suter's goal was his second of the season. He's earned four points over his last six outings. Nils Lundkvist (concussion) and Jani Hakanpaa (upper body) are not traveling with the Stars, and Miro Heiskanen (personal) was unavailable Monday, opening the door for Suter to see bigger minutes in all situations. While it may be a temporary change, it could help the 39-year-old blueliner kick-start his offense. He's at 14 points, 74 shots on net, 56 hits, 77 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 56 appearances.