Suter notched an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 5.

The helper on Ty Dellandrea's empty-net tally was Suter's first point in his last six games. The defenseman has added a plus-4 rating, four shots on net, nine blocked shots, nine hits and 12 PIM through five playoff outings. While he's been on the top pairing at even strength, the Stars' top power-play unit has been the team's best source of offense against the Wild, leaving Suter with few chances to contribute on the second unit.