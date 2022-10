Suter recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Suter and the second power-play unit connected when Wyatt Johnston scored at 4:22 of the third period. With John Klingberg gone to Anaheim, Miro Heiskanen will quarterback the top unit, leaving Suter to compete for time on the second unit, though the 37-year-old veteran should be the favorite there. In 2021-22, 13 of Suter's 32 points came on the power play, and he's still logging top-four minutes at even strength.