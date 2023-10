Suter logged an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Suter has earned both of his helpers this season over the last three games. He's held down a top-four role this season, recording a plus-1 rating, nine shots on net, six blocked shots and four PIM over six contests. The 38-year-old doesn't have the speed to shine in the NHL anymore, but he's an acceptable everyday option as long as he focuses on defense first.