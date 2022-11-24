Suter was credited with an assist during Wednesday's 6-4 victory over the visiting Blackhawks.

Suter, who entered Wednesday with the most average ice time (24:55) since 1998-99, competed in his 1,300th career contest. The 2003 seventh-overall draft pick by the Predators remains one of three players from his class still active in the NHL, pacing his draft peers in games played. Suter was credited with a plus-2 rating in 22:59 of ice time against the Blackhawks, who surrendered five third-period goals. A member of the Predators, Wild and Stars, Suter, who ranks second among active defensemen in career assists, has collected 100 goals and 643 points during his 18 seasons.