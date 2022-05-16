Suter notched an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames in Game 7.

Suter had three assists in seven postseason contests. The defenseman added six shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in a top-four role. At 37 years old, he impressed with 32 points in 82 regular-season outings while providing veteran leadership and solid defense in a top-four role, one he's likely to reprise in 2022-23, the second campaign of his four-year contract he signed last July.