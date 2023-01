Suter scored his first goal of the season in Monday's 4-0 win over Vegas.

Suter extended Dallas' lead to 3-0 in the third period when his shot deflected off a Vegas defender and past Logan Thompson. Suter's first tally of the year comes in his 45th game. The 37-year-old blueliner now has 13 points to go along with 57 hits, 65 blocked shots, and a minus-11 rating.