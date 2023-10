Suter registered an assist to complement a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Suter was remarkably efficient against a Flyers team that still holds the No. 1 spot atop the Metropolitan Division through five games. Last year, Suter appeared in all 82 games for the Stars, adding three goals, 22 assists, 81 hits and 115 blocked shots. His apple from Saturday's thriller counts as his first point of the new campaign.