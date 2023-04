Suter logged an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Suter helped out on Tyler Seguin's insurance tally in the third period. The assist ended Suter's first multi-game point drought since early March. He had nine points over 15 contests last month, and he's played some of his best hockey of the season down the stretch. Through 77 games overall, he has 24 points, 87 shots on goal, 104 blocked shots, 80 hits and a minus-3 rating.