Suter notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Suter has two helpers over his last four contests since ending a 14-game dry spell. The 38-year-old defenseman set up a slump-busting goal for Mason Marchment in the second period, which ended up being the game-winning tally. Suter is up to 15 points, 71 shots on net, 89 blocked shots, 68 hits and a minus-8 rating through 63 appearances this season, and his role continues to decrease since he's lacked effectiveness at both ends of the ice.