Suter picked up an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Suter entered Tuesday on a nine-game point drought. He ended it by setting up Ty Dellandrea's goal 6:03 into the second period to open the scoring. Suter has lost a step on offense this season -- he's at just five assists and a minus-6 rating through 30 contests after putting up 32 points and a plus-1 rating in 82 games last year. The defenseman has added 49 blocked shots, 40 hits, 36 shots on net and 18 PIM this season, but his average of 21:41 of ice time per game is down nearly two minutes from 2021-22.