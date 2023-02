Suter has gone 12 games without a point.

In that span, Suter has 13 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating. The 38-year-old continues to see time on the second power-play unit, but the Stars have gone cold in that facet of the game. The defenseman is at just 13 points with 67 shots on net, a minus-9 rating, 82 blocked shots and 63 hits through 57 outings overall. Given his lack of offense, fantasy managers can likely find better options on the waiver wire.