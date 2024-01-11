Suter logged an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Suter -- who is still on the Wild's payroll after a buyout in 2021 -- was able to get a little revenge against his former team with one of his best outings of the season. The defenseman has two points and a plus-9 rating over his last six games. He's seen less ice time since his regular defense partner, Miro Heiskanen, suffered a lower-body injury. Suter is at eight points, 54 shots on net and 53 blocked shots through 40 outings but may be best suited for a bottom-four role at this stage in his career.