Suter logged an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Suter's still had his liability moments in his own zone, but he's up to three helpers in five games in the Western Conference Finals. That matches his production from the first two rounds combined. The veteran defenseman has added 20 shots on net, 30 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating to his six assists through 18 playoff contests.