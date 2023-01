Suter picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the veteran blueliner. Suter is a few years removed from being a consistent threat for 40-50 points, and the 37-year-old is still looking for his first goal on 2022-23 to go along with his 11 helpers through 41 games.