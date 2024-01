Steel notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Steel has done alright in January with four points, 10 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating over 11 contests. He remains in a bottom-six role, so he shouldn't be expected to be a regular contributor on offense. The 25-year-old is at 14 points, 46 shots on net, 20 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 41 appearances.