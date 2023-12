Steel provided an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Steel has a goal and five helpers over eight games in December. He helped out on a Ty Dellandrea tally in the first period. While Steel's spot in the lineup isn't fully safe, it appears he has the edge over Dellandrea and Craig Smith at this time for playing time on the fourth line. Steel is up to eight points, 31 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 24 outings this season.