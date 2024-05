Steel notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Steel snapped a three-game drought with his helper on a Mason Marchment goal in the third period. Through 15 playoff outings, Steel has five points, 13 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-2 rating. He remains in a fourth-line role with no power-play time, but his spot in the lineup is safe even as head coach Pete DeBoer has shown little hesitation to changing his bottom-six personnel.