Steel notched an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Facing the team that drafted him 30th overall in 2016, Steel was able to pick up his first point as a Star. The 25-year-old forward will likely never live up to that draft slot, but he's in contention for a fourth-line role with Dallas. Through two contests, he's posted two shots on goal, two blocked shots, a hit and a minus-1 rating. Ty Dellandrea and Craig Smith join Steel in contention for the last two winger spots in the lineup.