Steel scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Oilers.

Steel snapped a seven-game point drought with his pair of points in the first period. The 27-year-old's ice time has started to recede amid the slump, but he's still featuring in a top-six role for the Stars, where his versatility and compete level have been useful. He's at three goals, nine points, 26 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-4 rating over 23 appearances. At this pace, he could challenge for the first 30-point campaign of his career.