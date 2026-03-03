Steel notched two assists, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Steel has three points over three games since play resumed following the Olympic break. The 28-year-old forward continues to fill a versatile role for the Stars, which has included a bit of extra ice time while the team is short-staffed up front. He's up to 26 points, 69 shots on net, 63 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 60 appearances this season.