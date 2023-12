Steel logged a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Steel continues to play well in December -- he's racked up five points over six games this month despite remaining in a fourth-line role. The 25-year-old's positioning himself well for a promotion in the lineup if another forward is injured or ill. Steel has seven points, 28 shots on goal, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 22 appearances.