Steel notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Steel has four helpers over his last 10 contests, though he doesn't have a goal in that span. The 26-year-old forward continues to log steady bottom-six minutes for the Stars, and he's chipped in offense roughly in line with that role. He's at nine points, 22 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-2 rating through 21 appearances. Steel's not a lock for the lineup every game, but he'll be in there more often than not, which makes him steady enough to help fantasy managers in deep formats.