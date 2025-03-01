Steel scored a shorthanded goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Steel earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 7 in this contest. The 27-year-old helped out on a Logan Stankoven goal just after a power play expired in the first period, and he added his shortie in the final frame. Steel reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time in his career (six goals, 14 assists), and he's also scored at least one shorthanded goal in three straight seasons. He's added 75 shots on net, 46 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 57 appearances in 2024-25.