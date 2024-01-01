Steel scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Steel was initially credited with the first goal of the game, but it was changed to Craig Smith on a tip. The 25-year-old Steel got his goal anyway with an early tally in the second period, his first lamp-lighter since Dec. 2. He's up to 10 points, 36 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 30 appearances this season. Steel's done well for a fourth-liner when he plays, but he may still see the occasional scratch if his performance slips.