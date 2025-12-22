Steel scored a goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Steel's third-period tally stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old has scored in consecutive contests and may be getting back on track on offense, though he'll have to find ways to contribute from the third line. The center is at six goals, 12 points, 40 shots on net, 35 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 37 appearances. Four of his goals have been game-winners, matching his total in that category from the previous three years combined, when he had a total of 25 goals overall.