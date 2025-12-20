Steel scored a goal in Friday's 8-3 win over the Ducks.

Steel ended a six-game point drought with the tally. The 27-year-old's offense has declined lately -- he has just four points over his last 21 appearances. He's at five goals, 11 points, 39 shots, 35 hits, 18 PIM, 16 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 36 outings overall. Steel saw some top-six minutes earlier in the year, but he's currently centering the third line, which will likely keep his offense limited.