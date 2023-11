Steel scored a goal in Monday's 6-3 win against the Rangers.

Steel deposited an unassisted goal into the empty net at 16:30 to make it 5-2, putting the game out of reach. He ended up with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal while splitting his two faceoff attempts in 11:42 of ice time across 19 shifts. It was his first goal of the season, and first in the regular season since April 8 at home against the St. Louis Blues.