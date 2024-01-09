Steel notched a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Steel set up Radek Faksa's shortie in the third period as the Stars ran away with the game late. The helper was Steel's third point over the last five games, though he went five contests without a point prior to that. The 25-year-old has earned a steady fourth-line role lately, though a lack of power-play time keeps his ceiling low. He's at 11 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 34 outings overall.