Steel notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Steel chipped in five points over 14 games in January while maintaining a steady spot in the bottom six. With a move to the third line, he's seeing a bit more ice time and seems to be at a low risk of being scratches. The 25-year-old has 15 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 44 appearances, which likely isn't enough production to justify a roster spot in most fantasy formats.