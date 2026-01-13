Steel logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Steel set up Wyatt Johnston's opening goal and helped out on Matt Duchene's empty-netter. With five points over his last three games, Steel is warming up, though he remains more of a versatile depth forward rather than a leader on offense. He's up to seven goals, 19 points, 48 shots on net, 47 hits, 20 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 46 appearances. Steel is on pace to earn his first 30-point campaign.