Steel provided an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

The Stars mixed and matched lines with an 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup. That led to Steel drawing an assist on Jason Robertson's game-tying goal at 11:50 of the first period. The 27-year-old Steel has three assists over his last six contests and looks to have a fair amount of job security in a fourth-line role -- he's been out of the lineup just twice all season. He's up to 23 points, which is one shy of last year's total, and he's added 83 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-3 rating across 71 appearances in 2024-25.