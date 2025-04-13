Steel logged a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Steel snapped a five-game point drought when he helped out on a Brendan Smith tally in the second period. The 27-year-old Steel has held steady in a bottom-six role for the Stars for much of the season. He's now at 24 points in 77 contests, exactly matching his offensive output from 2023-24. Steel has earned two of his points while shorthanded this season, and he's added 88 shots on net, 59 hits, 25 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-4 rating.