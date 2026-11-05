Steel has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets due to personal reasons, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Steel had missed a pair of games in late October for an undisclosed reason, but he was back in action for the Stars' last three matchups. He'll be sidelined on the road against Columbus on Thursday, and it's not yet clear whether he'll return to action when the Stars return home to face the Sharks on Saturday. Colin Blackwell will enter the lineup in Steel's absence.