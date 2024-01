Steel scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Steel finished off the win with a tally late in the third period. He's picked up a goal, an assist, four shots on net and a plus-4 rating over the last two games, both against his former team. The 25-year-old can provide some depth scoring on the fourth line, but with 12 points and 43 shots on net through 35 contests, he's best left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.