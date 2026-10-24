Steel (undisclosed) will not play in Sunday's home clash against the Islanders, per Robert Tiffin of NHL.com.

Steel was noted to have received an injection as a part of his treatment process for an undisclosed injury and will be held out of Sunday's lineup. Sunday's outing will be the first he has missed this season. Before sustaining the injury, he had posted a goal, three points, 13 shots on net and eight hits across 10 games this season. In Steel's absence, there's a chance that David Perron makes his debut for Dallas.