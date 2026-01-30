Steel notched two assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Steel has three helpers over his last two games. The 27-year-old forward has struggled with consistency at times this season, but he remains a versatile part of the Stars' offense. He's at 22 points, 61 shots on net, 55 hits, 23 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 54 appearances. Steel is on track to surpass his career high of 28 points in 65 games from the 2022-23 campaign with the Wild.